Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

345
0
32 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA 23 Irish citizens have left Gaza via the Rafah crossing, as Tánaiste vows more will follow

2. #RTÉ ‘I think it is only right’ that no-one in RTÉ should earn more than DG, media minister says about broadcaster’s new strategy.

3. #PRICE INDEX Government warned house prices will continue to rise if supply isn’t met as prices increase 1.4%.

4. #EU ELECTIONS Deirdre Clune becomes second Fine Gael MEP to announce decision not to re-run.

5. #HEALTH INSURANCE Irish Life Health to increase price plans by an average of around 5%.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags