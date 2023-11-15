Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA 23 Irish citizens have left Gaza via the Rafah crossing, as Tánaiste vows more will follow
2. #RTÉ ‘I think it is only right’ that no-one in RTÉ should earn more than DG, media minister says about broadcaster’s new strategy.
3. #PRICE INDEX Government warned house prices will continue to rise if supply isn’t met as prices increase 1.4%.
4. #EU ELECTIONS Deirdre Clune becomes second Fine Gael MEP to announce decision not to re-run.
5. #HEALTH INSURANCE Irish Life Health to increase price plans by an average of around 5%.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site