1. #GAZA 23 Irish citizens have left Gaza via the Rafah crossing, as Tánaiste vows more will follow

2. #RTÉ ‘I think it is only right’ that no-one in RTÉ should earn more than DG, media minister says about broadcaster’s new strategy.

3. #PRICE INDEX Government warned house prices will continue to rise if supply isn’t met as prices increase 1.4%.

4. #EU ELECTIONS Deirdre Clune becomes second Fine Gael MEP to announce decision not to re-run.

5. #HEALTH INSURANCE Irish Life Health to increase price plans by an average of around 5%.