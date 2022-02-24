#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

By Adam Daly Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

Today, there is one massive story dominating the news agenda.

1. #UKRAINE INVASION: Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has left more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians dead. You can follow our current Liveblog for updates, or catch up with our piece on the main points you need to know.

2. #SOLIDARITY: Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered for an emotional protest outside Leinster House this afternoon.

3. #SLAMMED: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today’s invasion by Russia on Ukraine’s sovereign territory is an “outrageous breach of the fundamental principles of international law”, as the EU prepares to announce sanctions in the next 24 hours.

4. #COVID-19: Public health officials reported 7,724 new cases of Covid-19 with 610 people in hospital, including 55 in ICU.

5. #ROYAL VISIT: Britain’s Royal family confirmed plans to visit Ireland as part of a world tour to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s reign reaching its 70th year.

