Taoiseach says Ireland 'will not be found wanting' as he criticises 'immoral' actions of Putin

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said today’s invasion by Russia on Ukraine’s sovereign territory is an “outrageous breach of the fundamental principles of international law”.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, he said the EU will approve the “most severe package of sanctions we have ever considered”.

When asked if the Russian ambassador to Ireland will be expelled, he said no one country will take unilateral steps.

“We will work in concert and in unity with out European colleagues…no one country will be taking unilateral steps,” he said.

Russia has launched an assault on its neighbour with explosions reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, starting at approximately 5am local time (3am Irish time).

Ambassador Yuri Filatov “represents a government which has lied to the world”, he said..

“Russia clearly were planning such a comprehensive attack on the Ukrainian people,” said Martin.

He said there will be a “clear, comprehensive and immediate” response to the “unjust aggression” by Russia against the people of the Ukraine.

“It is immoral what is going on,” he said.

Martin said the protection of human life “is extremely important”.

“That’s what concerns me,” he said, stating that while there is lots of talk about strategies and geopolitics, “fundamentally it’s people’s lives that are at stake here”.

“Young lives will be lost unnecessarily,” he told reporters. This is an “unacceptable” situation to be witnessing in the 21st century, he said.

The Taoiseach said he agrees with EU Council President Ursula von der Leyen when she said the target is no longer just Ukraine.

“One has to take into consideration that the expansionist position of President Putin could be to push further,” he added.

The Taoiseach said if it is the case that Putin wants to “restore some previous historic order, then we have to make it very clear that that’s not acceptable”.

“No body wanted to be in this position,” said Martin, who stated that every effort was made to deal with any security issues Russia might have.

“These issues without question could have been resolved,” he said.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Justice Minister Helen McEntee are meeting today address the issue of waiving all visa requirements for entry into Ireland for Ukrainian people.

He said this should help Irish families in the Ukraine and allow them to travel to Ireland with Ukrainian family members.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme earlier, Coveney said that Ireland will not take a neutral stance on Russia’s belligerence.

“Ireland is a neutral country, we’re militarily non-aligned, but we are certainly not neutral on an issue like this, when there is blatant aggression happening on the continent of Europe,” he said.

The foreign affairs minister said Russia’s aggression is “an attack on a Europe that we have built together collectively since World War II.”

He promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia.