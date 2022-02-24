Russian invasion of Ukraine: Here is what we know so far

A child looks through a bus window during an evacuation to Russia (file photo)

A WAR IS happening in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an attack on the country.

Putin launched a broad Russian military offensive targeting Ukraine at about 5am local time (3am Irish time).

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin from invading. Russia had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Explosions can be heard across Ukraine today and its foreign minister has warned that a “full-scale invasion” is underway.

The situation is evolving quickly but here is what we know so far:

The invasion began at around 5am local time (3am Irish time)

Explosions have been heard in major cities including the capital Kyiv as well as Odessa, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Dnipro

At around 7am local time (5am Irish time), Russian-backed separatist rebels were reported to be attacking Ukrainian positions around the self-proclaimed republics in Luhansk and Donetsk

Ukraine has imposed martial law

At least 10 civilians have died in bombings by Russian forces, including at least one child, Ukrainian police say

Ukraine’s military command said government forces had killed “around 50 Russian occupiers”

Flights have been instructed to avoid Ukraine’s airspace amid cancellations of flights in and out of the country

The West has condemned the invasion and said fresh sanctions on Russia are imminent

What happened overnight?

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Putin said in a surprise television announcement that triggered immediate condemnation from US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders, and sent global financial markets into turmoil.

Shortly after the announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and several other cities, according to AFP correspondents.

Ukrainian border guards said Russian ground forces had crossed into Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure”, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

What is happening on the ground?

Kyiv’s main international airport was hit in the first bombing of the city since the Second World War and air raid sirens sounded over the capital at the break of dawn.

“I woke up because of the sounds of bombing. I packed a bag and tried to escape. We are sitting here, waiting,” Maria Kashkoska said as she sheltered inside the Kyiv metro station.

Ksenya Michenka looked deeply shaken as she took cover with her teenage son.

“We need to save our lives,” she said.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said the worst-case scenario was playing out.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

Within a few hours of Putin’s speech, Russia’s defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

What is the international reaction?

In his televised address, Putin justified the operation by claiming the government was overseeing a “genocide” in the east of the country.

The Kremlin had earlier said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

Biden, who had for weeks sought to lead a Western alliance to deter Putin from invading Ukraine, spoke with Zelensky after the Russian operation began to vow US “support” and “assistance”.

Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and urged world leaders to speak out against Putin’s “flagrant aggression”.

He also vowed Russia would be held accountable.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said in a statement.

Biden was due to join a virtual, closed-door meeting of G7 leaders — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — on Thursday.

The G7 meeting is likely to result in more sanctions against Russia, which had long claimed it would not invade Ukraine, despite massing troops on the country’s borders.

Nato member Poland said it was invoking Article 4 of the Nato Treaty, calling for urgent consultations among leaders of the Western military alliance.

An excuse for the military operation was given on Wednesday when the Kremlin said the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk had sent letters to Putin, asking him to “help them repel Ukraine’s aggression”.

Their reported appeals came after Putin recognised their independence and signed friendship treaties with them that include defence deals.

The United Nations Security Council had met late yesterday for its second emergency session in three days over the crisis, with a personal plea there by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres coinciding with Putin’s announcement.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia,” Guterres said.

Do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s decision to “wage war on Ukraine” and said France would work with its allies to “end the war”.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the attack “shakes the foundation of the international order” and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a crisis meeting in London.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, warned that an all-out Russian invasion could displace five million people, triggering a new European refugee crisis.

What has the Irish reaction been?

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has labelled the invasion of a “murderous act of aggression”.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Coveney said that Ireland will not take a neutral stance on Russia’s belligerence.

“Ireland is a neutral country, we’re militarily non-aligned, but we are certainly not neutral on an issue like this, when there is blatant aggression happening on the continent of Europe,” he said.

The foreign affairs minister said Russia’s aggression is “an attack on a Europe that we have built together collectively since World War II”.

He promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia.

“We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily.

“But certainly I think the response in terms of sanctions will be very direct and very hard-hitting, and that means that the EU is also going to suffer as a result of those sanctions because undoubtedly there’ll be counter-sanctions from Russia.”

I utterly condemn Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine.

Our first thoughts are with them. We will work with the EU & UN to hold Putin and his regime accountable. Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 24, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: “I utterly condemn Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine. Our first thoughts are with them. We will work with the EU & UN to hold Putin and his regime accountable.

“Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine.”

What sanctions are being planned?

The European Union will hold Russia “accountable” for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal “massive and severe consequences” to Moscow, the bloc’s chiefs said today.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” he said.

“We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

EU leaders are to hold an emergency summit later today.

In a joint statement, von der Leyen and Michel said the summit will “discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures” that “will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions”.

- © AFP 2022 with reporting by Órla Ryan