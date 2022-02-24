Gas prices and the cost of food likely to rise, Tánaiste says

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the cost of gas and the price of food is likely to rise as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.

Speaking in the Dáil, Varadkar moved to ease concerns about energy shortages, stating that the “lights won’t go out”.

Ireland does not import very much gas from Russia, he said, adding that roughly half of Ireland’s gas supplies comes from a site north of Mayo with the other half coming from the UK, which is mainly sourced from Qatar and the North Sea.

“We’re not particularly dependent on Russian gas,” said Varadkar.

However, he added:

Obviously if the gas stopped flowing into Eastern Europe that will have an effect on the price. And that is very likely in the period ahead.

Earlier this week in Berlin, the Taoiseach confirmed to The Journal that there are no plans to give an energy credit towards gas customers, similar to the one due to be issued next month to all householders for electricity.

Micheál Martin also said there are no plans to delay the increase to the carbon tax which is due to kick in in May.

Varadkar told the Dáil today there will be a rise in cost of food, but said he didn’t believe there would be any food shortages.

“It is true that both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of food, particularly exporters of grain, but so are we,” he said.

“We don’t need to be concerned about food security or shortages here in Ireland,” he said, before adding “prices may rise, you’re right about that”.

He said the question the Government will have to deal with now is how to contend with that, stating that chasing inflation is not a means in which prices will be reduced.

Varadkar said there are costs that the State can control, and they need to be looked at and reduced.