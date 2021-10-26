The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDA SEARCH: Detectives investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob found “nothing of evidential value” in a search of the woodland where she went missing, gardaí said.

2. #LATE NIGHT EVENTS: Tickets for nightclubs and late-night events will be required to be booked at least an hour in advance under new Covid-19 regulations, it is understood.

3. #EMISSION TARGETS Haulage companies have threatened protests over new Government targets for cutting carbon emissions across the economy.

4. #OBERSTOWN: A youth who “thrashed” a juvenile detention room during a stand-off while awaiting murder trial has been spared an additional sentence and conviction.

5. #BLOOD DRIVE: The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has warned hospitals that it is down to a three-day supply of blood, and asked members of the public to come forward to donate if they are eligible.