Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 25 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE INVASION: Russian forces have been moving closer to the centre of Kyiv, as the second day of the invasion of Ukraine continues Europe is moving to free Putin’s assets. You keep up with the latest here.

2. #SANCTIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the sanctions adopted by the EU against Russia overnight will have impact, but “they will not stop Russia now from doing what it is doing”.

3. #STARDUST: Eamon Butterly, the man who ran the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin where 48 people died in a fire in February 1981, is seeking a judicial review ahead of new inquests.

4. #DIARMUID PHELAN: A senior lawyer has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of Keith Conlon in a shooting on farmland near Tallaght in Dublin.

5. #CANCELLED: The Royal Moscow ballet said it is not carrying any political message on its current tour of Ireland after The Helix Theatre in Dublin cancelled a performance of Swan Lake this evening “in solidarity” with Ukraine.

