The Ukrainian defence ministry has told citizens to resist the invasion.
UKRAINIAN FORCES ARE reportedly fighting Russian troops near the capital on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin.
Small arms fire and explosions were heard in the city’s northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of destruction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale invasion on Thursday that displaced at least 100,000 people and prompted condemnation from around the world.
Meanwhile, the EU has agreed to freeze Putin’s assets in an escalation of sanctions.
US media is now quoting officials who say Russian forces have launched an amphibious assault (from the sea) west of Mariupol, which is in the south-east of the country.
Officials have also said Russian forces have launched more than 200 missiles, with soem hitting civilian residential areas.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has just issued an intelligence update on the Ukraine situation stating:
The focus internationally is on what’s happening around Kyiv – and what’s going to happen there over the course of this evening.
However, there is fighting in several other parts of the country:
A map of military actions at the moment. pic.twitter.com/29caQRWLJt— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022
Kherson regional administration reports that Russian forces have broken through Ukrainian defenses near the city #Ukraine— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 25, 2022
#Russia continues bloody shelling at residential areas. In Sumy region they fired multiple rocket launchers at houses, shelter and kindergarten. There are heavily injured kids – Head of Sumy Region. Admin.— Maria Zolkina (@Mariia_Zolkina) February 25, 2022
The head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has said 18,000 assault rifles have been distributed to volunteers.
Our reporter Rónán Duffy is at the Russian Embassy in Dublin where a large protest is taking place.
Moldovan @MariusMarsejnii who spoke at yesterday's demonstration at Leinster House now speaking at Russian Embassy pic.twitter.com/2uOqDKFATo— Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) February 25, 2022
Some breaking news: The International Olympic Committee has urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.
“They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority,” the IOC said in a statement.
Kyiv residents have been, since early this morning, trying to get out of the city as Russian troops advanced:
Thousands of Ukrainians rushed to train station as Russian soldiers are advancing towards the Kyiv city center pic.twitter.com/jEp0OEOxqg— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 25, 2022
People of all nationalities, currently in Kyiv scramble to get on trains leaving the city. pic.twitter.com/A5DvArFTPV— Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) February 25, 2022
Despite earlier saying he was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, President Putin has in his most recent comments called on Ukraine’s army to remove leadership in Kyiv.
The Russian president also repeated unfounded comments about his troops fighting “terrorists” in Ukraine.
AFP is reporting small arms fire and explosions were heard in Kyiv’s northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of destruction.
The Ukrainian defence ministry has told civilians to resist.
“We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy,” it said.
Ukraine said 137 people, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed since Russia began its air and ground assault yesterday.
If you’re just catching up on what’s been happening throughout the day, here’s the latest:
And if you want to know more, take a look back at our earlier liveblog.
