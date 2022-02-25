#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

10,205 Views 2 Comments
Share

UKRAINIAN FORCES ARE reportedly fighting Russian troops near the capital on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Small arms fire and explosions were heard in the city’s northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of destruction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale invasion on Thursday that displaced at least 100,000 people and prompted condemnation from around the world.

Meanwhile, the EU has agreed to freeze Putin’s assets in an escalation of sanctions.

US media is now quoting officials who say Russian forces have launched an amphibious assault (from the sea) west of Mariupol, which is in the south-east of the country.

Officials have also said Russian forces have launched more than 200 missiles, with soem hitting civilian residential areas. 

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has just issued an intelligence update on the Ukraine situation stating:

  • Russian armoured forces have opened a new route of advance towards Kyiv, having failed to capture Chernihiv.
  • The bulk of Russian forces advancing on Kyiv remain more than 50km from the centre of the city.
  • There are reports of sporadic clashes in the northern suburbs of Kyiv. 

The focus internationally is on what’s happening around Kyiv – and what’s going to happen there over the course of this evening.

However, there is fighting in several other parts of the country:

The head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has said 18,000 assault rifles have been distributed to volunteers. 

Our reporter Rónán Duffy is at the Russian Embassy in Dublin where a large protest is taking place. 

Some breaking news: The International Olympic Committee has urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.

“They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority,” the IOC said in a statement.

Kyiv residents have been, since early this morning, trying to get out of the city as Russian troops advanced:

Despite earlier saying he was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, President Putin has in his most recent comments called on Ukraine’s army to remove leadership in Kyiv.

The Russian president also repeated unfounded comments about his troops fighting “terrorists” in Ukraine.

AFP is reporting small arms fire and explosions were heard in Kyiv’s northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of destruction.

The Ukrainian defence ministry has told civilians to resist.

“We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy,” it said.

Ukraine said 137 people, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed since Russia began its air and ground assault yesterday.

If you’re just catching up on what’s been happening throughout the day, here’s the latest:

  • Russian forces appear to be moving closer to the centre of Kyiv.
  • President Putin has said he is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.
  • EU leaders have agreed to freeze Putin’s assets.
  • The visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland have now been lifted.

And if you want to know more, take a look back at our earlier liveblog.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie