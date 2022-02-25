UKRAINIAN FORCES ARE reportedly fighting Russian troops near the capital on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as the EU approved sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Small arms fire and explosions were heard in the city’s northern district of Obolonsky as what appeared to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force left a trail of destruction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale invasion on Thursday that displaced at least 100,000 people and prompted condemnation from around the world.

Meanwhile, the EU has agreed to freeze Putin’s assets in an escalation of sanctions.