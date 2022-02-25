#Open journalism No news is bad news

Visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland lifted with immediate effect

The new measure will apply as an emergency measure to all Ukrainians travelling to Ireland.

By Christina Finn Friday 25 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM
Traffic jams yesterday as people left the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
Image: Emilio Morenatti

VISA REQUIREMENTS BETWEEN Ukraine and Ireland have now been lifted, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced.

The Statutory Instrument removing the visa requirement for Ukraine nationals as an emergency measure takes immediate effect.

It will apply as an emergency measure to all Ukrainians travelling to Ireland.

This will streamline and support the exit of both the Ukrainian family members of Irish citizens, and the family members of people from Ukraine who are resident in Ireland.

People who are considering leaving Ukraine and travelling to Ireland may for the coming period do so without a visa if they judge it safe to travel, the Department of Justice has advised in a statement. 

Those who travel to Ireland without a visa during this period will then have 90 days after arrival to regularise their position. This position will be kept under ongoing review with the impact monitored closely, it added.

Minister McEntee said she is appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, stating that Ireland stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

She said Ireland will play its part in assisting those in their time of need, which is why she said she is immediately lifting visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland.

“This will apply to all Ukrainians who want to travel to Ireland. It will assist Irish citizens and their families in Ukraine, as well as the families of members of the Ukrainian community here in Ireland who may want to leave Ukraine.

“This measure will be kept under review and the Government will also work with colleagues on any further EU-wide measures that might assist those fleeing Ukraine.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has travel advice at www.dfa.ie/travel for neighbouring countries that people may be planning to travel to, or through.

Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 6131700.

About the author:

Christina Finn
Christina Finn
