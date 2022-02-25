#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Stardust manager seeks judicial review ahead of inquests into fire deaths of 48 people

Eamon Butterly had sought a ruling to preclude the possible verdict of unlawful killing.

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Feb 2022, 9:11 AM
31 minutes ago 1,782 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5693377
Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the Stardust fire, embraces broadcaster Charlie Bird attending an event to mark the 41st anniversary of the fire this month
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the Stardust fire, embraces broadcaster Charlie Bird attending an event to mark the 41st anniversary of the fire this month
Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the Stardust fire, embraces broadcaster Charlie Bird attending an event to mark the 41st anniversary of the fire this month
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EAMON BUTTERLY, THE man who ran the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin where 48 people died in a fire in February 1981, is seeking a judicial review ahead of new inquests.

Earlier this month Butterly sought a ruling to preclude the possible verdict of unlawful killing in the case of the 48 people who died in the tragedy.

This was contested by legal representatives of the families of the victims at a pre-inquest hearing on 9 February.

Butterly had indicated he would challenge the constitutionality of the forthcoming inquests unless ‘unlawful killing’ was ruled out.

Unlawful killing is among a number of different findings that can be reported by an inquest, including misadventure and accidental death.

Counsel for the bereaved families told the hearing on 9 February they were “appalled and extremely anxious” at the prospect of further delays to the inquests if Butterly sought a judicial review.

O’Scanaill & Company Solicitors, Butterly’s legal team, lodged judicial review proceedings in the High Court yesterday.

The defendants are listed as coroner Dr Myra Cullinane, the Coroner for the Dublin District, the Attorney General and the State.

Paul O’Higgins SC, counsel for Butterly, earlier this month told Dr Cullinane there were concerns around placing blame for the fire on Butterly.

He said that a ruling of unlawful killing should be ruled out as inquests are not held to assign blame or to exonerate individuals, and that they are held to discover the facts.

Inquests are also prohibited from investigating or considering issues that would be related to either civil or criminal liability, O’Higgins said.

Related Read

09.02.22 Stardust coroner to rule later this week on whether 'unlawful killing' verdict can be excluded

‘Not within coroner’s remit’

Counsel for the families, Sean Guerin SC, argued that completely ruling out a verdict before any evidence is heard by a jury was not within the remit of the coroner.

This was echoed by other representatives for the families, as well as legal counsel for An Garda Síochána and Dublin City Council.

Guerin said that there was no intention for blame to be assigned or for anyone to face either civil or criminal liability, and that unlawful killing is a verdict that is able to be reached within an inquest.

Forty eight people were killed and over 200 injured in the fire on 14 February 1981.

The fresh inquests into the fire were first ordered by the Attorney General in September 2019, and have yet to get fully underway.

The next pre-inquest hearing is set to be held in the second week of March, and will be located in the Dublin District Coroner’s Court rather than the RDS.

More than 800 people attended the disco at the popular North Dublin. Despite two previous inquiries into the disaster, nobody has ever been held responsible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Tadgh McNally.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie