EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #REDUNDANCIES Irish-American IT company Accenture announced today that the company is to make 890 employees at its Irish operation redundant.

2. #WRONG FUEL Circle K has apologised after it found that a Co Kildare service station had incorrectly refilled its underground petrol tank with diesel on Saturday, which they say impacted at least 87 customers.

Advertisement

3. #COURTS A 23-year-old man has plead guilty to the murders of Aidan Moffitt, on 10 April 2022, and Michael Snee, on 12 April 2022, in Sligo. The matter has now been adjourned to 23 October for sentencing.

4. #OUSTED An internal spat in the minority political party, The National Party, started after it said that party leader, Justin Barrett, had been removed and replaced with the deputy leader. The claims were quickly shot down by Barrett.

5. #JOBSEEKERS ALLOWANCE Over €111 million in welfare overpayments were uncovered last year by the Department of Social Protection. According to the department, 71,121 overpayment cases were discovered in 2022.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.