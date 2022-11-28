The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DATA PROTECTION Meta, the owner of Facebook, has been fined €265 million by the Data Protection Commission for GDPR infringements.

2. #WEXFORD A child has been airlifted to Crumlin Hospital after he received “serious injuries” following an alleged dog attack in Enniscorthy.

3. #DUBLIN Gardai seized a suspected submachine gun, a silencer and ammunition during a search in an apartment complex in the Finglas area of Dublin.

4. #RESPIRATORY VIRUS The parent of a child who was transferred to Sweden due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has called for “stronger” messaging from the HSE around the virus.

5. #BURGLARY An All-Ireland Hurling winners medal from 1948 is among items that were recently stolen during a burglary in Co Wexford, as Gardaí work to recover the items which are said to be of significant personal value to the victim.