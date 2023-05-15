Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Bangladesh and Myanmar

RESCUERS IN MYANMAR have evacuated about 1,000 people who were trapped by seawater along western Myanmar’s coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.

Cyclone Mocha tore through the west of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh last night and early this morning. The death toll in the country rose to at least five according to local media and rescue groups.

The State Administration Council issued disaster declarations for 17 townships in Rakhine state in the south-western region of Myanmar. Contact is slowly being restored with tens of thousands of people cut off in a major Myanmar port city.

Communications were lost around the region due to the high winds crumpling cellular towers, but in videos collected by local media beforehand, deep water raced through streets and wind blew off roofs.

The storm made landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s Sittwe, in the south-west of the country – carrying winds of up to 130mph (209 kmh) according to Myanmar’s Meteorological Department.

Several injuries were reported in neighbouring Bangladesh, which was spared the predicted direct hit.

The Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar initially had been in the storm’s predicted path which led to authorities evacuating hundreds of thousands of people before the cyclone veered.

The cyclone is the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in over a decade.

More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities and more than 20,000 people were sheltering in sturdy buildings, said Tin Nyein Oo, a volunteer in shelters in Sittwe.

The strong winds injured more than 700 people in Myanmar, out of the over 20,000 sheltering on the highlands of the town according to a leader of the Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association in Sittwe.

Seawater raced into more than 10 low-lying districts near the shore as Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Rakhine state on Sunday afternoon, he said. Residents moved to roofs and higher floors while the wind and storm surge prevented immediate rescue.

“After 4.00 pm yesterday, the storm weakened a bit, but the water did not fall back. Most of them sat on the roof and at the high places of their houses the whole night. The wind blew all night,” the rescue group leader said.

At least five people were killed in Myanmar and “some residents” were injured, the military junta said in a statement, without giving details.

More than 860 houses and 14 hospitals or clinics had been damaged across the country, it said.

Water was still about 1.5 metres high in flooded areas on Monday morning but rescues were being made as the wind calmed and the sun rose in the sky. The rescue group leader asked civil society organisations and authorities to send aid and help evacuate residents.

The cyclone was downgraded this morning from its severe status as it was steadily weakening over land, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Myanmar’s military information office said the storm damaged houses and electrical transformers in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It added roofs were torn off buildings on the Coco Islands, about 264 miles south west of the country’s largest city, Yangon.

About a dozen people were injured on Saint Martin’s Island while some 300 homes were either destroyed or damaged, leading Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

UN agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had pre-positioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances in the refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar.

The United Nations said communications problems meant it had not yet been able to assess the damage in Rakhine, which has been ravaged by ethnic conflict for years.

“Early reports suggest the damage is extensive,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday.

On Bangladesh’s Shah Porir Dwip island, residents began repairing damaged homes, searching through debris and retrieving scattered possessions. Bangladesh officials said they had evacuated 750,000 people.

Secretary of the disaster management ministry, Kamrul Hasan, told AFP on Monday no one in Bangladesh had died in the cyclone.

The damage was also minimal in the Rohingya camps, where about a million people live in 190,000 bamboo and tarpaulin shelters, officials said.

In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River delta.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.

Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.

“As long as oceans are warm and winds are favourable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period,” Mr Koll said.

Tropical cyclones, which are called hurricanes or typhoons in other regions, are among the world’s most devastating natural disasters when they hit densely populated coastal areas.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

The world has already warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times due to human activity, and the UN IPCC has warned that this is likely to pass 1.5C between 2030 and 2052 if the increase continues at the current rate.

It is not only temperature that has changed: there have also been changes in rainfall, declines in snow and ice, and increases in sea-level as the oceans heat up.

With additional reporting from © AFP 2023