#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

Five dead in Ukraine after national guard soldier opens fire at factory

Ukraine’s interior ministry said the man has now been detained.

By AFP Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 8:51 AM
51 minutes ago 4,413 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5665823
File photo of Dnipro in Ukraine.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo of Dnipro in Ukraine.
File photo of Dnipro in Ukraine.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UKRAINE HAS SAID it has detained a member of the national guard suspected of opening fire at a factory in the centre of the country and killing five people.

The shooting took place in the city of Dnipro when a gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and immediately fled the scene, the interior ministry said.

Four members of the national guard and a civilian woman were left dead.

The shooting comes at time of heightened alert in Ukraine over the conflict with separatists in the east of the country.

The suspect “has been detained by police”, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Facebook, after the serviceman was reported to have fled the scene in possession of a weapon.

Monastyrsky added that five people were injured in shooting early today and that “doctors are fighting to save their lives.”

“Following my order, a commission will be set up to study the circumstances that led to these actions being taken by a 21-year-old soldier, who had been called to defend his country and be responsible for security — and not to shoot his colleagues,” said Monastyrsky.

The incident occurred at around 3.40am local time (1.40am GMT), at the beginning of the suspect’s shift, when he was being issued a weapon.

Police said he had been detained in the town of Pidgorodne outside Dnipro, a city with an estimated population of around one million people.

The Yuzhmash facility is an aerospace factory that produces and tests materials related to defence, aeronautics and agriculture.

The ministry published images of the shooter with a shaved head and in military uniform, identifying him as Artemy Ryabchuk, born in 2001 in the southern region of Odessa.

It said earlier it was studying the motives for the shooting and announced that the commander of the national guard, Mykola Balan, had been dispatched to the scene.

Monastyrsky said there would be an investigation into how Ryabchuk has passed military medical examinations and had been sanctioned to carry a weapon.

Proliferation of weapons

Shootings and bullying rituals plagued militaries of former Soviet countries in the 1990s, particularly in Russia.

It is a trend which rights groups say has improved but still results in suicides or murders in the ex-USSR.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In Ukraine there have been incidents of violence perpetrated by veterans of the country’s ongoing conflict with separatists that erupted in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

In August last year, a veteran threatened to detonate a hand grenade inside the government headquarters and was detained.

Police said that the man had been injured twice and suffered concussion during the fighting, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

In 2018, four Ukrainian marines were killed in an apparent hazing incident while stationed in the country’s war-torn east, with two fellow soldiers detained.

The conflict has also led to a proliferation of weapons also among the civilian population.

In 2020, Ukrainian police freed 13 hostages and arrested an armed man who held them on a bus for more than 12 hours, threatening to detonate an explosive device.

Russia is accused of massing troops on Ukraine’s borders in preparation for what its allies say is a possible invasion.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie