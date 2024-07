FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in connection with ongoing investigations into the Dublin riots last year.

Gardaí arrested nine people yesterday after conducting ten searches at separate locations across Dublin city as part of their investigation into the riots, which took place on 23 November and saw widespread damage caused to the capital.

Four people, one woman and three men, were charged and appeared in court yesterday afternoon.

The remaining five people, all men, have now been charged.

They will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.