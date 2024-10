FLIGHTS TO ORLANDO, Florida have been cancelled tomorrow and Thursday due to the arrival of what could be the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the United States.

Residents in Florida’s gulf coast are bracing for the impact of the storm as near-record winds are expected to hit the region which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene just 12 days ago.

Orlando International Airport will close to commercial flights at 8am tomorrow (1pm Irish Time), with a hurricane warning in place ahead of Milton making landfall in Florida tonight.

Operational Update/4 – Hurricane Milton

On Wednesday, at 8 a.m., commercial operations will cease at our airport. We'll continue to monitor the hurricane's path and we'll post updates as they become available. Please continue to work with your airline in regards to your flight. pic.twitter.com/lM8qaL8s7v — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 7, 2024

The fresh warnings come less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene arrived in the Gulf Coast as a category four storm.

Helene went on to kill at least 225 people across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and the worst-hit state, North Carolina.

Aer Lingus said it has communicated directly with all passengers due to travel to Orlando tomorrow and Thursday.

These passengers can rebook travel to an alternative date within next 7 days, subject to availability, without a change fee.

However, rebooking must be in the same cabin or fare difference will apply.

American Airlines also operates a direct flight from Dublin Airport to Orlando International Airport and passengers can change their trip if scheduled travel is between 8-10 October.

Any changes though must be booked by 10 October and travel must be within a year of the original ticket date, and a difference in fare may apply.

No change fee will be applied if you can travel by 17 October and rebook in the same cabin.

Orlando International Airport is one of several in Florida that will close to commercial traffic ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Others, including Miami International Airport, remain open but are monitoring the storm.

ITAA ‘monitoring the situation’

Meanwhile, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has said it is monitoring the situation and advised Irish holidaymakers to monitor the Department of Foreign Affairs’ website for any travel advice.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “The Irish Travel Agents Association advise Irish travellers on holiday in Florida to monitor local news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, your accommodation provider or local tour operator staff on the ground.”

Dunne said people can also contact their tour operator in Ireland or the travel agent they booked with for assistance.

“If possible keep your mobile phone charged and turn it onto roaming to receive alerts from local authorities and do listen to local radio and television station reports,” she said.

Irish citizens who have been affected, can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin at +353 1 408 2000 or their travel agent, while information on evacuation notices can be found here.

Dunne said the ITAA is monitoring the situation and will issue further advice if required.

Meanwhile, Disney World in Orlando will remain open to visitors though Disney said it is “closely monitoring the path of the projected storm”.

It is currently operating as normal but some parts of the resort are closed.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close from 11am tomorrow.

Orlando is currently under a hurricane warning and Disney World’s website notes that when a warning is issued for the area within a week of your arrival, you can reschedule or cancel your Disney World resort room or theme park tickets without any cancellation or change fees.

However, any discounts or special offers applicable to the original confirmed tip may not apply to the rescheduled dates and the above policy does not apply for youth groups or special events.

Disney meanwhile takes no responsibility for services provided by third-party suppliers, such as air transportation, hotels, car rental agencies or travel insurance companies.

For those who did not book their package directly with Disney, you should contact your travel agent directly for information relating to the cancellation and change policies that apply.

Other resorts in Orlando are also planning on opening tomorrow.

Universal Orlando Resort will open as normal though it is also “closely monitoring the weather”.

It has similar terms and conditions to Disney World, which allows for resort rooms or theme park tickets to be rescheduled or cancelled if a hurricane warning is declared within seven days of arrival.

And like Disney World, if you have purchased Universal Orlando services through third-party suppliers like travel agents, you must contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures.

Elsewhere, SeaWorld Orlando also plans to remain open through Hurricane Milton.

However, LEGOLAND Florida will close tomorrow and Thursday, and its hotel will operate at limited capacity.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will also close tomorrow and Thursday.

Hurricane Milton’s centre could come ashore in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

Authorities fear Tampa’s luck is about to run out for the region and its 3.3 million residents.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor told a news conference yesterday. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”