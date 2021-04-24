Quiz: How much do you know about flowers?

SPRING HAS WELL and truly sprung, and we are all now spending our weekends frolicking through the blooming meadows.

While you’re doing that, you likely spotted a few flowers and thought ‘I love seeing these beautiful plants, but what I’d love more is to do a quiz on The Journal about them’.

Well, your dreams are about to come through.

What is a flower? The specialized part of an angiospermous plant that occurs singly or in clusters, possesses whorls of often colourful petals or sepals, and bears the reproductive structures (such as stamens or pistils) involved in the development of seeds and fruit A cluster of small flowers growing closely together that resembles and is often viewed as a single flower.

A plant grown or valued for its flowers. A cut stem of a plant with its flower.

A type of donkey. What is the primary purpose of the flowering part of a plant? Protection Reproduction

To make the plant stand out from other plants Fashion (look it up) Is this a flower? Shutterstock Yes No And are these flowers? Shutterstock Yes No What about these? Shutterstock Yes, these are definitely flowers. Nope. Yet again, this is not a flower. What is this part of a flower called? Shutterstock Anther Stigma

Ovule Sepal Research by NASA found that the peace lily is very good at... Shutterstock ... keeping aliens away? ... purifying the air.

... conserving oxygen when little is available. ... growing in zero gravity. What's one method of turning a hydrangea blue? Shutterstock Tell it some sad news. Make a small cut at the base of the plant to drain off nutrients.

Add aluminium to the soil. Ensure it is watered with a 10:1 mixture of water and spirit vinegar. How do you make a poinsettia bloom red? Shutterstock Keep it away from light. Nothing - it will change colour of its own accord in winter.

Stop using fertilising after the first frost. Sorry now, poinsettias don't 'bloom' red. Those are just its leaves changing colour. It's not even a flower! What is it doing in this quiz? Tulips were responsible for the first recorded economic crash in western European history Shutterstock True. Ah g'way outta that, no they weren't. False! Are foxgloves poisonous? Shutterstock Yep. Nope. Is this a rose? Shutterstock It certainly is. It certainly is not. What tree are these the flowers of? Shutterstock Sycamore Ash

Horse chestnut Oak What's this? Shutterstock Passion Flower Bearded Iris

Wisteria Frog's Delight Finally... what's this? Shutterstock Borage Buddleja

You scored out of ! You are fingers are quite literally green (you should talk to your doctor about that)

You scored out of ! I'm sorry, you have too many plants. Someone had to tell you.

You scored out of ! You kept an orchid alive once (and in fairness, you could probably do it again)

You scored out of ! Maybe you don't know much about plants after all...

You scored out of ! I said FLOWER not FLOUR.