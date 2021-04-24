#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 24 April 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about flowers?

Test your knowledge.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 24 Apr 2021
SPRING HAS WELL and truly sprung, and we are all now spending our weekends frolicking through the blooming meadows.

While you’re doing that, you likely spotted a few flowers and thought ‘I love seeing these beautiful plants, but what I’d love more is to do a quiz on The Journal about them’.

Well, your dreams are about to come through.

What is a flower?
The specialized part of an angiospermous plant that occurs singly or in clusters, possesses whorls of often colourful petals or sepals, and bears the reproductive structures (such as stamens or pistils) involved in the development of seeds and fruit
A cluster of small flowers growing closely together that resembles and is often viewed as a single flower.

A plant grown or valued for its flowers.
A cut stem of a plant with its flower.

A type of donkey.
What is the primary purpose of the flowering part of a plant?
Protection
Reproduction

To make the plant stand out from other plants
Fashion (look it up)
Is this a flower?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
And are these flowers?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
What about these?
Shutterstock
Yes, these are definitely flowers.
Nope. Yet again, this is not a flower.
What is this part of a flower called?
Shutterstock
Anther
Stigma

Ovule
Sepal
Research by NASA found that the peace lily is very good at...
Shutterstock
... keeping aliens away?
... purifying the air.

... conserving oxygen when little is available.
... growing in zero gravity.
What's one method of turning a hydrangea blue?
Shutterstock
Tell it some sad news.
Make a small cut at the base of the plant to drain off nutrients.

Add aluminium to the soil.
Ensure it is watered with a 10:1 mixture of water and spirit vinegar.
How do you make a poinsettia bloom red?
Shutterstock
Keep it away from light.
Nothing - it will change colour of its own accord in winter.

Stop using fertilising after the first frost.
Sorry now, poinsettias don't 'bloom' red. Those are just its leaves changing colour. It's not even a flower! What is it doing in this quiz?
Tulips were responsible for the first recorded economic crash in western European history
Shutterstock
True.
Ah g'way outta that, no they weren't. False!
Are foxgloves poisonous?
Shutterstock
Yep.
Nope.
Is this a rose?
Shutterstock
It certainly is.
It certainly is not.
What tree are these the flowers of?
Shutterstock
Sycamore
Ash

Horse chestnut
Oak
What's this?
Shutterstock
Passion Flower
Bearded Iris

Wisteria
Frog's Delight
Finally... what's this?
Shutterstock
Borage
Buddleja

Bluebell
Wild clary
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are fingers are quite literally green (you should talk to your doctor about that)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
I'm sorry, you have too many plants. Someone had to tell you.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You kept an orchid alive once (and in fairness, you could probably do it again)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Maybe you don't know much about plants after all...
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
I said FLOWER not FLOUR.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

