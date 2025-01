A STATUS YELLOW fog warning has kicked in across the country for twenty-one counties, including parts of Northern Ireland.

Counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford are under a Yellow fog warning until 10am this morning, with Met Éireann warning of impaired visibility as a result.

In Northern Ireland, the UK’s Met Office has issued similar warnings for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry.

The fog warning for these counties is valid until 11am. The Met Office warned that fog patches may lead to travel disruptions.

A national weather advisory has kicked in ahead of Storm Éowyn, with is forecast to track across Ireland on Thursday night and into Friday.

Very strong to gale force winds are expected across the country with the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places have been forecast. Transitory falls of sleet and snow are expected too, especially across west and northwest counties. High seas and spells of heavy rain are expected also.

Met Éireann said that it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation and weather warnings will be issued as confidence in the forecast track/intensity of the Low-Pressure system improves.