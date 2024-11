A STATUS YELLOW fog warning has been issued for most of the country from 7pm this evening.

Counties affected include Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and all of Connacht.

Advertisement

The warning will stay in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

Drivers should take particular care as Met Éireann has warned of poor visibility and potentially hazardous conditions.

Fog never lifted over Carlow Town and while it did lift in Tullow it has now returned with a lot of dense fog tonight and tomorrow morning so take care on roads tonight and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VEtW1GoIUj — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 11, 2024