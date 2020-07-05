Quiz: How well do you know traditional (and not so traditional) Irish foods?

Do you recognise this dish?

DO YOU KNOW your soda bread from your Irish stew? Since we’re all going to be holidaying in Ireland, under the orders of Dr Tony Holohan, we might all be sampling the food of our country a lot more.

Gone are the days of sangria and chorizo in a small Spanish town. But that doesn’t mean going back to soup and sandwiches in a socially distanced bar in the middle of Ireland. There’s much more to Irish food that than dispiriting prospect.

If that sounds like an enticing prospect, give this quiz a go:

In what province would your fried breakfast traditionally include potato farls? PA Images Ulster Munster

Connacht Leinster In what city is Beamish brewed? PA Images Dublin Cork

Belfast Galway In what county would you be eating a blaa? Tyrone Cork

Waterford Wexford "Any bowl with a bunch of potatoes and meat and bones in it, f***ing awesome." Which well-known TV food personality said this during a visit to Dublin? PA Images Gordon Ramsey Marco Pierre White

Donal Skehan Anthony Bourdain Which one of these towns has an annual oyster festival? PA Images Cloughjordan Clarenbridge

Cahir Cappanageeragh How many Michelin-starred restaurants are there in Ireland? PA Images 40 22

21 18 What classic Irish dish is this? Shutterstock Boxty Champ

Coddle Colcannon Davy Byrne's pub in Dublin is associated with what type of food? PA Images Gorgonzola sandwich Cheese and ham toastie

Irish stew Guinness and steak pie What is this sweet treat called? Shutterstock Fifteens Sixteens

Eighteens Soda cake What was the average volume of potatoes bought by Irish people in 2018? PA Images 131kg 125kg

Eighteens Soda cake What was the average volume of potatoes bought by Irish people in 2018? PA Images 131kg 125kg

145kg 160kg