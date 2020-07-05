Quiz: How well do you know traditional (and not so traditional) Irish foods?

DO YOU KNOW your soda bread from your Irish stew? Since we’re all going to be holidaying in Ireland, under the orders of Dr Tony Holohan, we might all be sampling the food of our country a lot more.
Gone are the days of sangria and chorizo in a small Spanish town. But that doesn’t mean going back to soup and sandwiches in a socially distanced bar in the middle of Ireland. There’s much more to Irish food that than dispiriting prospect.
If that sounds like an enticing prospect, give this quiz a go:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)