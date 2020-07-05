This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know traditional (and not so traditional) Irish foods?

Know your coddle? This quiz won’t be a doddle.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 10:00 PM
15 minutes ago 3,849 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5138407
Do you recognise this dish?
Image: Shutterstock/Nickola_Che
Do you recognise this dish?
Do you recognise this dish?
Image: Shutterstock/Nickola_Che

DO YOU KNOW your soda bread from your Irish stew? Since we’re all going to be holidaying in Ireland, under the orders of Dr Tony Holohan, we might all be sampling the food of our country a lot more. 

Gone are the days of sangria and chorizo in a small Spanish town. But that doesn’t mean going back to soup and sandwiches in a socially distanced bar in the middle of Ireland. There’s much more to Irish food that than dispiriting prospect. 

If that sounds like an enticing prospect, give this quiz a go:

In what province would your fried breakfast traditionally include potato farls?
PA Images
Ulster
Munster

Connacht
Leinster
In what city is Beamish brewed?
PA Images
Dublin
Cork

Belfast
Galway
In what county would you be eating a blaa?
Tyrone
Cork

Waterford
Wexford
"Any bowl with a bunch of potatoes and meat and bones in it, f***ing awesome." Which well-known TV food personality said this during a visit to Dublin?
PA Images
Gordon Ramsey
Marco Pierre White

Donal Skehan
Anthony Bourdain
Which one of these towns has an annual oyster festival?
PA Images
Cloughjordan
Clarenbridge

Cahir
Cappanageeragh
How many Michelin-starred restaurants are there in Ireland?
PA Images
40
22

21
18
What classic Irish dish is this?
Shutterstock
Boxty
Champ

Coddle
Colcannon
Davy Byrne's pub in Dublin is associated with what type of food?
PA Images
Gorgonzola sandwich
Cheese and ham toastie

Irish stew
Guinness and steak pie
What is this sweet treat called?
Shutterstock
Fifteens
Sixteens

Eighteens
Soda cake
What was the average volume of potatoes bought by Irish people in 2018?
PA Images
131kg
125kg

145kg
160kg
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

