#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Cars, bins and sandwich boards on footpaths continue to cause issues for wheelchair users

Activists have said the situation deteriorated during the pandemic.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 24 Sep 2021, 6:20 AM
11 minutes ago 222 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556398
James Casserly's direct route to school is frequently blocked.
Image: DFI
James Casserly's direct route to school is frequently blocked.
James Casserly's direct route to school is frequently blocked.
Image: DFI

CARS AND VANS parked on footpaths continue to be one of the most serious barriers to the full inclusion of disabled people, a survey has found.

The Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI), to mark Make Way Day today, has published details of a survey of its activists it conducted which found 96% would like to see more awareness of accessibility issues caused by vehicles parked on pathways.

Wheelie bins and sandwich boards on footpaths also topped the list of barriers, as well as bicycles tied to lamp posts and beer barrels on pathways.

DFI communications manager Clare Cronin said most obstacles are caused by thoughtlessness and genuine lack of awareness.

“Frequently drivers believe it’s a civic minded thing to pull the car or van well in off the road,” she said, adding that it is not widely known that fines can be issued by gardaí and local authority traffic wardens for this offence.

Related Read

17.08.21 ‘A significant challenge’: Unclear when public transport will be fully accessible

13-year-old James Casserly from Lucan in Co Dublin is forced to take the long route to school because the more direct route is blocked by cars parked on the footpath.

His mother Vicki, who is a local councillor, said she does not “want to be that person on the estate WhatsApp group constantly nagging” but there have been times when the path was so badly blocked “all we could do was just stand there until the drivers got back to their cars”.

“It should not be up to the person with the disability to constantly explain their needs, which are the same are everyone else’s – that is to have equal access public spaces in order to get from A to B,” said Clare Cronin.

Mike Hennessy Cullen, who uses a wheelchair as a result of a car crash when he was 19 years old, said outdoor dining during the pandemic brought these issues “to the fore”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We don’t know at what point did it become acceptable in society for cars to wholly park on paths or for al fresco dining furniture to supersede tactile paving at road crossings,” he said. “Paths belong to all pedestrians. The function of paths in our towns and cities has become diluted and it should not be up to disabled people to police this.”

DFI is asking people to get involved in Make Way Day by taking photos of obstacles they see today and posting them to social media using the #MakeWayDay21 hashtag.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie