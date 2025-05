FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan has been elected at the new chair of the board of the Irish Red Cross.

The Irish Red Cross has an active network of over 3,000 volunteers at 73 branches across Ireland and is also a member of the global Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

Flanagan, who also served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, was elected to the position following a vote of the Irish Red Cross’ general assembly.

He takes over from Pat Carey, who is also a former minister.

Carey held the role for nine years across three terms.

Flanagan said he is “proud to join the Irish Red Cross as Chair at a time of renewal and ambition” for the organisation.

He said the Red Cross “exemplifies all that is best about civic duty and compassion” and has “always been held in high regard”.

And reflecting on his time as chair, Carey described the past nine years as “the greatest privilege of my life”.

“Over the past nine years, I have seen first-hand the courage, care, and commitment of our volunteers, members and staff,” said Carey.

He said the response to the invasion of Ukraine was a “defining moment that showed the true heart of this organisation”.

“I leave knowing the Red Cross is in safe hands, with a bold vision for the future,” Carey added.

The Irish Red Cross is currently on the first year of its 2025 – 2030 strategy, which aims to grow the organisation’s reach across Ireland and increase awareness of the organisation as a humanitarian defence force.

It said that Flanagan’s appointment “brings timely and relevant experience”.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross remarked that Flanagan has “maintained a deep interest in international affairs and humanitarian action”.

“He has travelled extensively in humanitarian contexts, including to Mozambique with Irish Aid, to Ukraine on three occasions, and multiple visits to Gaza and the Middle East,” said the spokesperson.

Flanagan also currently volunteers on the board of the cross-border peace-keeping charity, Co-operation Ireland, where he serves as vice chair.

Deirdre Garvey, Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross, welcomed the election of Flanagan and also praised Carey for his tenure and his response to the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

She added: “Charlie Flanagan brings a powerful blend of domestic and international experience, a deep understanding of humanitarian issues, and a passion for volunteerism.

“I have no doubt he will be an outstanding Chair as we work to strengthen our services and build a more resilient, compassionate Ireland.”