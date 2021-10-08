Former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire dies aged 53

FORMER NORTHERN IRELAND Secretary James Brokenshire has died aged 53.

The Conservative MP, who had been suffering from lung cancer, served as Northern Secretary from 2016 to 2018, when he stepped down on health grounds.

In August, Brokenshire confirmed his lung cancer had “progressed” and he was starting a new line of treatment.

He died on Thursday evening with his family at his bedside, and had been in hospital since Sunday. His death was announced in a statement by his family today.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of James Brokenshire MP at the age of 53,” it read.

“James died peacefully at Darent Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

“James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years.

“But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

“We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy’s & St Thomas’ in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-and-a-half years.

“We would also ask that our privacy as a family is respected at this time.”

A statement on behalf of the Brokenshire family on the death of James Brokenshire MP

Brokenshire resigned as security minister in July after telling Boris Johnson that his recovery from lung cancer surgery in February was taking “longer than expected”.

When his cancer progressed, he said he was “keeping upbeat” over his condition but “needed space to focus on treatment”.

Paying tribute to Brokenshire on Twitter, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was a “dedicated politician and public servant, whose sincerity and commitment shone through”.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former NI Secretary James Brokenshire.



A dedicated politician and public servant, whose sincerity and commitment shone through, especially in the context of his work in NI.



My sympathies to his wife Cathy, children and family. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 8, 2021

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said Brokenshire’s death is “such sad news”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with James’s family,” he tweeted.

“I got to know James from 2006 onwards and worked with him in (government). A smart and brilliant politician, and just a terrific guy. He will be so sorely missed.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter: “James Brokenshire was a man of public service and the highest integrity. He was a valued friend and colleague and will be deeply missed.

“My thoughts are with his family on this incredibly sad day.”

Theresa May, the former prime minister and Tory leader, tweeted: “Truly saddened by the death of James Brokenshire.

“He was an outstanding public servant, a talented minister and a loyal friend. My thoughts are with Cathy and his whole family.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “James Brokenshire was a thoroughly decent man, dedicated and effective in all briefs he held.

“He fought his illness with dignity and bravery. I’m incredibly sad to learn of his death and send my condolences to his wife and children.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of James Brokenshire.

“He has been taken far too young, a real tragedy. James was unfailingly professional and kind and it was clear that he cared deeply about his work and public service. Rest in peace James.”