FÓRSA, IRELAND’S LARGEST public sector trade union has published its election manifesto in which workers have called on the next government to test a four-day week, increase pay beyond the level of inflation and protect the right to work remotely.

The union said it wants to see a four-day working week piloted “in parts of the public and civil service, without loss of pay or productivity”.

Fórsa has also called for the minimum wage to be replaced with a living wage, “based on 60% of the median hourly wage, as per the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission and the commitment contained in the 2020 Programme for Government”.

The workers have also called on the next government to use directly employed public servants to carry out and deliver public services “and avoid the outsourcing of duties and services”.

Additionally, Fórsa has called for a publicly provided and publicly funded affordable childcare “that is accessible for all families”.

The union has also made recommendations in the areas of healthcare, gender equality and education, among others.

At the moment, the minimum wage is €12.70 per hour.

“Not only do public servants want to see these changes, but high proportions of those surveyed are also willing to change their voting intentions to support political parties and candidates who commit to these policies,” the union said.

“We are calling on all political parties and candidates for election to support these policies. We are asking for their inclusion in the next Programme for Government and for the next Government to commit to their implementation.”

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry endorsed the four-day week proposal today, saying:

“There is no question but that a four-day working week without loss in pay would be hugely beneficial for both the work/life balance in society and for the fight to reduce carbon emissions.

“Some argue that a shorter working week could pay for itself with increased productivity but I think many companies are making record profits and could afford to take a cut in margins to cover costs.”