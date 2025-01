GARDAÍ HAVE SAID foul play is not suspected following the discovery of a man’s body at a vacant property in Co Donegal yesterday.

The deceased man’s body was discovered in Dundrain, Burnfoot, Co Donegal, at around 2:30pm yesterday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination has since been carried out by State Pathologist, Dr. Linda Mulligan, on the body of the man, aged in his 30s.

The results of the examination are not being released for operational reasons and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

However, gardaí said foul play is not suspected at this time.