FOUR MIGRANTS HAVE died in the English Channel after their boat capsized, according to French media.

The incident occured early this morning.

More than 60 people were reported to be on the boat off the northern French coast near Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The other migrants on the boat were rescued in an operation involving four ships and one helicopter, the French coastguard reportedly said.

Latest UK Home Office figures show 419 people made the journey across the Channel from France to the UK in six boats on Tuesday. This suggests an average of 70 people per boat, taking the current total for 2024 to 14,058.

This is 10% higher than the number recorded this time last year (12,772) and up 6% on the same period in 2022 (13,318), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

The Home Office and HM Coastguard have been contacted for comment.