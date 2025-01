FOUR DUBLIN BOYS aged 14 to 16 have been charged with dangerous driving and travelling in a stolen car which “rammed” with two garda vehicles and collided with a lamppost in Co Kildare earlier this week.

The teens, who cannot be identified due to their ages, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today and were granted bail with strict conditions, including a ban on returning to Co Kildare for the duration of the proceedings.

Judge Brendan Toale heard that in the early hours of Thursday, gardaí responded to reports of young males dressed in black attempting to break into cars at the Ardrath Estate in Celbridge.

It was alleged they had just damaged and opened the door to a 2016-reg Toyota Vitz parked outside a house but local gardaí arrived on the scene.

A contested bail hearing was told that three teens fled to a stolen 2006 Nissan March allegedly driven by the 14-year-old, who attempted to drive off but almost immediately rammed a marked and an unmarked Garda patrol car.

The stolen car then collided with a lamppost a few metres away and came to a halt.

The boys, who have yet to enter pleas, “made no reply” when charged at Leixlip and Naas Garda stations.

The 14-year-old is accused of dangerous driving and unlawfully travelling in the stolen car, suspected to have been taken in Cabinteely, in south Dublin on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy and one boy aged 15 were accused of unlawful carriage in the stolen car and interfering with the car parked in the estate.

The other 16-year-old was charged with unlawful travelling and getting into a vehicle without permission.

The teens had their cases heard separately and were accompanied to the proceedings by close family members.

Judge Toale noted various Garda objections to bail but also the absence of specific grounds to deny bail: fears of witness interference and disposal of evidence or that they would not turn up to court.

He also heard submissions from defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy, acting for three of the group, and barrister Doireann McDonagh, who represented the 15-year-old, that they would obey conditions.

Granting bail, he ordered them to obey 11 pm – 6 am curfews, not to contact each other, and stay out of Co Kildare.

A relative of one boy asked for clarification on whether that teen would be allowed to step out to the front of her home to smoke, but the judge confirmed he would have to remain indoors.

He also strenuously warned the four that they risked being remanded in custody if they broke the terms, which must be obeyed 24/7. They will appear again on two separate dates over the next month, and gardaí will seek directions from the DPP.