FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested for “disruptive behaviour” on a flight which was due to depart from Dublin Airport.

The men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, were on board the plane which was due to fly to London this morning.

Gardaí arrested the four men for breaches of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

They have since been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear in custody at Dublin District Court this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.