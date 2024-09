FOUR MEN ARRESTED after gardaí seized a number of improvised explosive devices are to appear in court.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity in Co Kildare, gardaí arrested five individuals on Monday, 2 September.

At around 11:30pm, Detective Gardaí attached to Leixlip Garda Station intercepted a car in the Carbury area of County Kildare.

Following a search of the vehicle, a total of 19 petrol bombs were recovered.

Separately, while dealing with the incident, Gardaí were confronted by a male in his late 40s who was armed with a knife. He was arrested, has since been charged, and appeared before a sitting of Naas District Court yesterday morning.

The four others expected to appear before Naas District Court this morning at approximately 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.