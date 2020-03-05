This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four people arrested in relation to abduction of Kevin Lunney

Three of the arrests were made by the PSNI, and Gardaí arrested the fourth person, who is being detained in Cavan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 1:42 PM
9 minutes ago 919 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034378
Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) offices in Derrylin in County Fermanagh
Image: Liam McBurney
Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) offices in Derrylin in County Fermanagh
Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) offices in Derrylin in County Fermanagh
Image: Liam McBurney

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested today by police officers in Northern Ireland in relation to the “horrific” abduction of Kevin Lunney, the Gardaí and PSNI said.

Lunney was taken from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on the evening of 23 September last year.

Two men, aged 23 and 61, and one woman, aged 61, were arrested in the Fermanagh area by PSNI officers on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap; conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and assisting offenders.

They have been taken into custody at Omagh Police Station where they are being questioned by detectives.

An Garda Síochána also arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the abduction and assault for an offence contrary to section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is currently detained at Cavan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch said: “The arrests today show the close working partnership between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána and our determination to bring those responsible for this heinous crime before the courts.”

Chief Superintendent John O Reilly of the Cavan-Monaghan Garda Division said:

Today’s arrests demonstrate An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and is a further significant step to ensuring that the perpetrators of this vicious attack will be brought to justice.

Related Read

06.11.19 'I heard it breaking and I roared': Quinn director Kevin Lunney describes kidnap and torture by border gang

If anyone has any information in relation to the Lunney attack or kidnapping is urged to contact police at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1748 17/09/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An Garda Síochána can be contacted at Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie