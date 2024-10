FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a tram derailed and crashed into a store in central Oslo.

Police in the Norwegian capital said the tram was carrying 20 people when it derailed and was driven into a store on the Storgata main street of the city.

“We have received reports of four injured, including the conductor,” it said.

An emergency worker at the scene. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Spectacular images published in the country’s media showed the front end of the blue tram deep inside an Apple store.

Police said the driver of the tram was among the four people injured in the incident. They said they were treated at the scene, and none of them appeared to be seriously injured.

The four-storey building has been evacuated.

Police said the street where the crash happened will be closed for several hours until the building is checked for structural damage.