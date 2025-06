TWO FILIPINO SAILORS have been taken to hospital with chest and head injuries after an explosion onboard a ship in Foynes.

A HSE helicopter, Fire Brigade and Gardaí rushed to the scene after this evenings detonation – thought to be a cylinder.

The two men were working and inspecting a lifeboat after a long voyage to Ireland – during this a cylinder exploded and struck the two men.

One man has severe head injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital, the other, who was airlifted from the scene, has a large chest wound.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí are currently at scene following a report of an incident on a ship in Foynes Port, Limerick this evening Tuesday 24th June, 2025 shortly before 7pm.

“Gardaí are assisting ambulance services at scene and dealing with a number of injuries.

“There are no further details, at this time.”

A statement on behalf of Shannon Foynes Port Company said it can confirm that two men have been hospitalised following “an accident on board this evening” at the port.

“Emergency services attended the scene and both men were removed to University Hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the relevant authorities, while the matter on board the ship has made safe, with the Port due to resume operations tonight”.