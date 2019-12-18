This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fraud offences increase by a third while sexual assaults and drug offences also on the rise, figures show

Homicide and burglary offences have fallen in the past 12 months.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 12:53 PM
53 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4939328
Image: Leah Farrell
THE NUMBER OF Fraud offences recorded by gardaí in the past year show an increase of more than a third, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

The latest report shows the number recorded up to September 2019 reached 7,805, up from the 5,779 recorded in 2018. 

Drug offences also increase substantially by 17% from 17,896 to 20,972 while the upward trends in reported sexual offences continues, with 3,332 incidents, an increase of 7% on the previous 12-month period. 

Kidnapping offences rose by 19 cases, representing a 16% increase. 

In contrast, the number of recorded homicides fell by 27 compared to the previous period but the CSO cautioned that the drop in this figure may have been a result in a fall of 22 in the number of confirmed incidents of dangerous driving leading to death, compared to the previous year. 

CSO crim stats December 2019 Source: CSO

It also said this figure may rise as investigations into fatal road traffic collisions conclude. 

The number of burglary and related offences decreased by 6.3% in the 12 months to September, from 17,694 to 16,580. 

Earlier this month, figures for the Dublin Metropolitan Area, the most populous part of the country, showed murder, sexual assault and murder offences were all on the rise in the city and surrounding suburbs. 

A report circulated to Dublin City Councillors by Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy showed a 20% increase in the number of murders in the capital, an increase of 9% in recorded sexual offences, and an increase of 21% in overall drug offences. 

Other major issues raised at the meeting included begging offences on the streets of the capital and garda resources in the area. 

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie