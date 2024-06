THE HSE’S FREE Contraceptive Scheme has been expanded to include women aged 32-35. All women aged 17-35 inclusive are now covered under the scheme.

The service covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health, and primary care centres. It also covers prescriptions for the wide range of contraceptive options available on the HSE Re-Imbursement List.

It is available to women, girls, and people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that improving access to contraception is a priority for the government

“it is important that we continue to support women in providing equitable access to services that allow them to control their reproductive health, avoid unintended pregnancies, and to use hormonal contraceptives to treat adverse symptoms of periods,” he said.

Further information regarding both free prescription contraception and the National Condom Distribution Service is available through the HSE’s Sexual Wellbeing website. This information is regularly updated and provides full details of how to access the scheme.