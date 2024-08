A FREE VACCINE against RSV will be available for babies born from next week.

The immunisation programme for infants born between 1 September 2024 and 28 February 2025 was approved by Cabinet earlier this summer.

Parents will be encouraged to vaccinate their newborns before they leave the hospital, with the immunisation lasting for five months - the average length of an RSV season.

Respiratory Syntactical Virus (RSV) is a common virus that causes respiratory infections in young babies and the risk of severe infection is highest in the youngest infants, especially those born during the RSV season.

The symptoms of an RSV infection are initially similar to those of a cold. They can include:

A cough

Wheezing

A runny nose

Difficulty feeding or decreased appetite

Fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher)

A sore throat

After four or five days with the infection, babies and young children can develop bronchiolitis, which affects their breathing.

The immunisation – nirsevimab – is strongly recommended by the HSE and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for all babies born in Ireland and has been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Nirsevimab starts working as soon as the baby receives the injection and protects against RSV for 150 days, covering the very early period in a baby’s life when they are most vulnerable to serious RSV-related illness.

Premature babies (born before 30 weeks gestation or less than 1.25kg at birth) will also be offered nirsevimab.

Last winter saw a sharp spike in RSV, prompting the HSE advise parents to “cocoon” very young babies, who are particularly vulnerable.

There were 1,397 RSV hospitalisations in infants under one year of age last year, with the majority of these (1,017) in infants less than six months of age.

The winter period saw 118 paediatric intensive care unit admissions in infants under one year of age attributed to RSV and adult ICU beds had to be placed on standby for paediatric patients due to the high numbers being admitted to hospital and ICU.

‘Immediate protection’

Director of the HSE National Health Protection Office, Dr Éamonn O’Moore, said that each winter in Ireland, one in two newborn babies will get RSV and many will need medical care from their GP or the emergency department of a children’s hospital.

“Four out of a hundred newborn babies are hospitalised due to RSV, with some babies needing special treatment in intensive care units,” he said.

“This new programme will protect babies immediately after birth as it is being offered free of charge to all newborns in every maternity hospital in Ireland before they are discharged home.

“I would urge parents of all babies born in this period to take up the offer when the programme begins in September.”

The HSE said the RSV immunisation programme will also help safeguard vital hospital paediatric services during the very busy winter months by limiting preventable admissions caused by RSV related illness.

“Based on evidence from a similar programme implemented in Spain, it is estimated that the infant RSV programme in Ireland will lead to the avoidance of up to 453 hospitalisations and up to 48 ICU admissions,” the health service said.

On social media, healthcare workers have welcomed the new programme. Dr Maeve Eogan, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Rotunda Hospital, said it was “great news” which should have a positive impact on infant morbidity and hospitalisation this winter.

Consultant neonatologist in CHI at Temple Street Dr Michael Boyle said the vaccine is a “game changer for babies, their parents and paediatric services”.

“This has made a really positive impact where it has been introduced. Significant reduction in severity of illness, hospital and PICU admissions and worry for parents. A fantastic initiative,” he said on X.

Dr O’Moore said the programme is initially being rolled out as a ‘pathfinder’ initiative, which is designed to explore and establish innovative approaches to improving health outcomes within a community or population.

“Such programmes often serve as pilots or models that can be scaled up and replicated in other settings,” he added.

More information is available on the HSE website.