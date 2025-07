A PILOT PROGRAMME to dispense free sunscreen is to start in Cork city tomorrow.

The scheme is being run by Cork City Council and will be rolled out in four locations.

It’s led to the Irish Cancer Society to call on all city and county councils to provide free sunscreen dispensers.

With high temperature warnings across Ireland, the charity said that people “shouldn’t be priced out” of protecting their skin.

The Irish Cancer Society said that figures show that 7 in 10 people say sunscreen is too expensive and 1 in 10 say they don’t wear it because they can’t afford it.

In its pre-Budget submission for October’s Budget, the charity has sought for local authorities to allocate funding for free sunscreen dispensers. These should be made available across parks, playgrounds, beaches, and local sunspots according to the Irish Cancer Society.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager Irish Cancer Society, said: “Nearly nine out of every 10 cases of skin cancer are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds.

“Sun safety is vital and that means protecting your skin, wherever you are, home or abroad. With most Irish people having fair skin, this will burn much quicker at soaring temperatures, and this greatly increases the risk of skin cancer,” O’Hagen.

Cork City Council will roll out the free sunscreen dispensers in the following locations:

- Marina Park, adjacent to new playground at Holland Park and in the vicinity of Central Hall

- Fitzgerald’s park adjacent to main playground and Sky Garden

- Clashduv Park beside the playground/Community Garden

- Meelick Park, adjacent to playground.