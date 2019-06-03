This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France begins its independent inquiry into Catholic Church sex abuse

Thousands are expected to contact the hotline, while face-to-face interviews with victims will be held at a later date.

By AFP Monday 3 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
19 minutes ago 565 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666338
Pope Francis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican on 26 June 2018.
Image: ABACA
Pope Francis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican on 26 June 2018.
Pope Francis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican on 26 June 2018.
Image: ABACA

AN INDEPENDENT COMMISSION set up by the French Catholic Church to look at allegations of sexual abuse by clerics begins its work today by launching an appeal for witness statements.

France’s Catholic bishops set up the commission last year in response to a number of scandals that shook the Church in the country and also worldwide.

It now has the task to shed light on sexual abuse committed by French clerics on minors or vulnerable individuals going back to the 1950s.

“For the first time in France, an independent institution is going to launch, over the course of a year, an appeal for witness statements about sexual abuse,” said commission president Jean-Marc Sauve.

He has promised that the commission – made up of 22 legal professionals, doctors, historians, sociologists and theologians – would deliver its conclusions by the end of 2020.

“It is an important action to be able to give victims psychological or legal help,” he told AFP.

The commission opens after Pope Francis in May passed a landmark new measure to oblige those who know about sex abuse in the Catholic Church to report it to their superiors, a move which could bring countless new cases to light.

Sauve expects thousands of telephone calls to a special hotline as well as messages to an email address, with victims then offered face-to-face interviews in a later stage.

The Bishops’ Conference of France agreed in November to set up the commission after scandals which shook the Catholic Church at home and abroad.

‘Hopeful but concerned’

The move sparked mixed reactions from victims’ associations, who applauded attempts to encourage survivors to speak out, but questioned the French government’s willingness to act.

“I’m hopeful this will help to break the silence, but also concerned about whether anything will come of the commission’s findings,” said Veronique Garnier, who represents a group of victims invited by bishops to the southwestern pilgrimage town of Lourdes last autumn.

For Olivier Savignac, from the same association, “This is the first time that such a substantial consultation has been created and we’re hoping to see a wave of victims come forward”, he said.

I hope that public authorities will consider this problem in all areas of society.

Francois Devaux, president of La Parole Libérée (“The Liberated Word”) association agreed the project was “a step in the right direction” but doubted “if people who have been betrayed by authority will be inclined to testify”.

“I’m worried that it’ll be brushed under the carpet, like counselling services” set up in churches, he added, criticising the commission’s failure to include survivors’ representatives.

French cardinal Philippe Barbarin was handed a six-month suspended jail sentence in March for failing to report sex abuse by a priest under his authority.

Also in March, the Vatican’s former number three, Australian Cardinal George Pell, was sentenced to six years in prison by a Melbourne court for the “brazen” sexual abuse of two choirboys.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie