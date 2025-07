THE LOCAL COMMUNITY in Freya Tobin’s Newcastle in Co Tipperary have rallied behind her family following her tragic death on Friday.

Twelve-year-old Freya was out swimming with a friend in the River Suir when she got into difficulty in the water. The tragic incident took place at around 4:20pm.

She was flown to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, but later died.

A GoFundMe has been set up to fundraise for the costs of the funeral, which has been listed on the page as being scheduled for 16 July. No formal funeral arrangements have been announced.

On the page, Kayleigh Tobin, the organiser, wrote that on Friday, their lives drastically changed forever.

“Freya was the kindest, most gentle soul to grace the community of Newcastle. There wasn’t a single person who did not know her name, nor whom she wouldn’t have said hello to when passing through the village.

“She touched the hearts of every single person that had the pleasure of knowing her, and you couldn’t help but leave her company with a smile on your face. The biggest smile of all being on the face of her biggest admirer, her little brother Grayson.”

Kayleigh wrote about Freya’s sense of humour and her close relationship with her family.

“Her death leaves behind a wave of deep sorrow and regret. The kind that such a small community will never truly recover from.

“In light of this, we want to come together as a community and help the Tobin family cover the costs of Freya’s funeral. I hope we can rally together and give Shannen [Freya's mother] one less thing to worry about in these horrifically, troubling times.”

Freya had just finished sixth class at Scoil Mhuire. Her former principal, Claire Moloney, said that she was a “bright, kind and spirited young person”, who had a “gentle way of making others feel seen and included”.

“We have been in contact with her family and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time,” Moloney said. “Offers of support having been pouring in since Friday evening and are greatly appreciated.”

A prayer service was held yesterday in Our Lady of the assumption Church in Newcastle. The school opened its doors to students and their parents after the service to offer support, and the school has implemented a management plan, supported by the parish priest Fr Micheal Toomey and the local NEPS psychologist.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. Our thoughts and prayers are now with Freya’s

family and friends,” Moloney said.