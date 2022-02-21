Food safety chiefs recall baby formula over salmonella fears

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has published a recall notice for two batches of baby formula due to fears they may contain salmonella.

Abbott Nutrition is recalling specific batches of its EleCare Similac and Alimentum Similac due to the possible presence of Salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakii.

The FSAI has said no products distributed to Ireland have tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella.

Both products are foods used for special medical purposes for infants, ordinarily to be used under medical supervision.

The FSAI said that point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakii can cause severe disease in infants such as diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), fever, sepsis or meningitis which can lead to serious neurological and developmental issues and can be fatal on rare occasions.

Sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes) and abnormal breaths and movements.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.