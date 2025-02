THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has determined that a recall of Donegal Catch salmon fillets is not necessary despite undeclared peanut traces present in the fish.

The FSAI issued an allergen alert yesterday about three specific batches of Donegal Catch “4 Atlantic Fillets in a Barbeque Spiced Marinade”.

The alert was due to the presence of peanut traces that were not declared in the list of ingredients.

Green Isle Foods, which owns Donegal Catch, notified the FSAI about the detection yesterday, prompting the allergen alert.

A subsequent risk assessment by the FSAI has determined a withdrawal or recall is not necessary due to the levels that were detected.

However, people who are sensitive to peanuts should be aware of the contamination.

A spokesperson for Green Isle Foods said: “The safety of our customers is always our number one priority.”

“Following a detailed risk assessment, the FSAI has determined that the product does not need to be recalled. Given the circumstances, we understand that consumers may be concerned and we have made a customer care line available on 045 574 574 and welcome customer queries.”