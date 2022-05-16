Extra Fuel Allowance payment of €100 to be issued this week

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced that the extra Fuel Allowance payment will be paid this week to over 371,000 households.

This is the equivalent to over three weeks Fuel Allowance, according to the Department of Social Protection, and amounts to a total of €37.1 million paid out of the Exchequer.

The government approved the additional lump sum payment of €100 to be paid to all households who were in receipt of the Fuel Allowance in the last week of the Fuel Allowance season which was the week commencing 4 April.

Humphreys commented: “The Government is deeply conscious of the impact of rising energy costs on households across the country. That’s why we are providing this additional support today.

Advertisement

“We know that the cost of living is a big concern for people, particularly our elderly and most vulnerable. I know that this additional support will alleviate the concerns of many families dealing with these rising costs on households.”

The €100 Fuel Allowance Payment will be paid automatically this week. It is not necessary to apply for the payment.

“The €5 increase in the weekly payment introduced as part of the Budget last October and the €125 lump sum payment provided earlier this year, together with the €100 extra payment means that low-income households will now see an overall increase of 55% in Fuel Allowance support provided during the most recent Fuel Allowance season as compared to the previous season,” she added.

Humphreys also said that people who may be depending on a social welfare payment each week or who may be working and on low incomes may qualify for an exceptional or urgent needs payment to help with their heating needs.

The government came under criticism from opposition parties in recent months for not postponing a scheduled increase in carbon tax.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection and Rural Development, Claire Kerrane, said that the government isn’t fully addressing the needs of people struggling to heat their homes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Many workers and families are seriously struggling to make ends meet, but they are excluded from receiving an additional payment for energy costs,” she said.

“The Government have also refused to provide support to households who rely on home heating oil, the cost of which has increased by €1000 in the last year and continues to rise. The majority of households in rural Ireland use home heating oil and effectively have been ignored as part of measures brought forward in relation to the cost of living crisis.”

During the countdown to 1 May, many in opposition argued that the increased carbon tax of €33.50 to €41.00 per tonne of C02 released by coal, peat, oil and natural gas, was harming families already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said increasing Carbon Tax was “the wrong call at the wrong time”.

An opinion poll carried out on behalf of The Journal by Red C Research found that 79% of people feel that the Government should postpone the increase.