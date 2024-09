A FULL REVIEW is to be launched over the cost of a bike shelter in Leinster House, which set the State back €335,000.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said it acknowledges the recent discussions about the costs and has released a breakdown of how much was spent on every part of the process.

The statement comes after considerable controversy over the price of the new amenity, which even Environment Minister Eamon Ryan described as “incredibly expensive”.

The OPW has cited the shelter’s historical site as one of the drivers of the cost.

“As stipulated in the planning application, the bicycle shelter was to have no material impact on the historic fabric of Leinster House, the adjoining National Gallery or historic elements in Leinster Lawn,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Located within the setting of Leinster House, a protected structure of national importance, the construction of the bike shelter involved several unique challenges.”

Nearly €284,000 of the total amount was spent on the shelter’s construction, while €2,952 was spent on Archaeological Services.

The structure consists of a steel framed, glazed canopy to ensure long term durability.

“The materials used, including Irish granite, glass and steel were carefully selected not only for their durability, but also for their compatibility with the historic setting of our national parliament, the OPW said.

VAT accounted for €38,333 of the overall cost. €10,816.52 was spent on admin services.

The OPW added: “The project was procured via a framework agreement and complies with public procurement and planning guidelines.”

The shelter is located on Leinster Lawn, on the Merrion Square side of the Oireachtas complex.