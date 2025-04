NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Someone enjoying the nice weather at National War Memorial Park in Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump attending a cabinet meeting at the White House. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TARIFF TURMOIL: The EU paused plans for retaliatory tariffs on US goods after Donald Trump abruptly suspended higher US duties on the bloc and other countries.

Advertisement

#EU BATTLEGROUP: One of Europe’s most senior military leaders said that discussions are underway for Ireland to continue in a long term relationship with the EU Battlegroup.

#SUDAN: Sudan told the United Nations’ top court that the United Arab Emirates is breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.

#DOMINCAN REPUBLIC: Rescue workers in the Dominican Republic ended the search for survivors of a nightclub roof collapse as the death toll surpassed 180 in the Caribbean nation’s worst disaster in decades.

PARTING SHOT

Newgrange at dusk. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

New research led by UCD has “overturned” the centuries-old belief that the prehistoric Newgrange monument in Co Meath was a burial site for the elite class.