GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED its appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 56-year-old Michael Gaine, who was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co. Kerry on Friday 21 March.

Michael was last seen in Kenmare town, on Thursday 20 March, three weeks ago today.

He bought phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am and then left in his bronze coloured RAV4, registration 152 KY 366.

This vehicle was found parked in his farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

Michael is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Over the past three weeks, gardaí has carried out extensive searches and enquiries coordinated from an incident room at Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí have also conducted daily searches since 22 March.

These searches have been centred on Michael’s farmyard at Carrig East, Kenmare, as well as the surrounding lands, water sources and roads.

Gardaí have been assisted by the Civil Defence, Irish Coast Guard Units, Irish Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Team, Kerry Fire Service and 200 civilian volunteers.

And since 1 April, further assistance has been provided by the Irish Defence Forces.

Defence Forces personnel were deployed to search the wooded and marsh areas and have utilised their experience across mountainous terrain, rugged landscape, and dense forest and undergrowth.

Gardaí have also deployed specialist members from the Water Unit, Divisional Search Teams and members undertaking investigative actions such as CCTV and dash-cam collection.

To date, gardaí have undertaken nearly 230 formal enquiries, taken nearly 100 witness statements and recovered around 1,500 hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage.

Michael’s family meanwhile continue to be informed and supported through a Family Liaison Officer.

But despite the extensive enquiries carried out so far, gardaí have not discovered what happened to Michael on 20 March.

Michael’s family have still had no contact from him and are extremely concerned for his well-being.

Gardaí have emphasises that the missing person’s investigation is ongoing and active and they continue to seek information from anyone who may be of assistance.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who travelled on the N71 on Thursday 20 March, after 09.48am.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have any camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images from Thursday 20 March and Friday 21 March in the Kenmare town or Moll’s Gap area make this footage available.

Anyone who may have any information on Michael’s whereabouts are asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.