A FUNDRAISER LAUNCHED by the family of a woman who went missing off the Galway coast last Wednesday has raised over €215,000.

The GoFundMe, titled ‘Bring Máire Home’, was launched by the family of Máire Ní Fhátharta, who was reported missing after failing to return from a swim near Silverstrand beach last Tuesday at around 1pm.

Earlier that day in a separate incident renowned songwriter Johnny Duhan had also been reported missing from the same beach in Galway, a popular spot among swimmers.

Johnny Duhan’s body was recovered hours later, but continued extensive searches from the docks in Galway city to Spiddal in Connemara haved failed to yield any sign of Máire Ní Fhátharta.

The money raised in the online fundraiser launched by her family will go towards the search operation, which has now entered its ninth day.

In an update on GoFundMe, Máire’s family explained: “We want to assist the current volunteers that are on the water and on foot by doing as much as we can to help cover costs such as fuel for boats, search equipment, etc.”.

“Any excess funds that are received will be donated to voluntary organisations that have been assisting us in this search,” they added.

The GoFundMe has raised just over €219,000 at the time of writing, surpassing the family’s goal of €200,000.

“The current circumstances have shown an overwhelming sense of community and we can’t find the words to begin to thank everyone for their efforts so far,” Máire’s family added in the fundraiser description.

“We want to do all we can to help to continue the search with the funds raised from this go fund me. Your kindness and support mean the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for anything you can give”.

The search for Máire off the Galway coast over the weekend by the Irish Coast Guard availed of a rescue helicopter, Coast Guard rescue boat units, drone teams and shore search units, as well as a Navy Dive Unit.

This morning we continue to assist in search operations in Galway bay.



A team of divers will conduct an underwater search in the hope of locating Máire Ní Fhátharta who was reported missing from Silverstrand beach on Tuesday following a swimming incident. #louthchat pic.twitter.com/XJdVldUmHX — Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue & Recovery Service (@boyne_rescue) November 17, 2024

Civil Defence Units are also working with An Garda Siochána and the Irish Coast Guard in providing drone and search team support.

Máire’s sisters Maighréad and Fionnuala spoke to RTÉ Radio’s News at One on Monday, pledging to not give up the search for their missing sibling until she was found.

“Hopefully we will get a result very very soon,” Fionnuala said.

“Without the people, we wouldn’t be able to keep the faith and the hope as we have until now.”