THE FUNERAL DETAILS for former Fianna Fáil minister Mary O’Rourke have been announced.

O’Rourke passed away yesterday at the age of 87, “peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of the Fern Dean nursing home, Deansgrange.”

O’Rourke, a well known commentator, had served in multiple Ministerial posts as well as deputy leader of the party from 1994 to 2002. She is survived by her two sons, Feargal and Aengus. Aengus O’Rourke is a councillor for the Athlone-Moate District.

O’Rourke was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1982. She had worked as a secondary school teacher before she began her political career.

Her funeral notice said she was “predeceased by her parents PJ and Ann Lenihan, her brother’s Brian and Paddy, her sister Anne, her nephews Mark Lenihan, Caoimhìn Lenihan and Brian Lenihan (jnr), her sisters in law Ann Lenihan, Brìd Lenihan, Gertie O’Rourke, Maureen O’Rourke, her brother in law Seamus Walsh and her much loved husband Enda.

“Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Feargal and Aengus, daughters in law Maeve and Lisa, and her cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Luke, Sarah, Sam, James and Scott, and her sister in law Etna O’Rourke. Also by her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.”

The much-loved politician will be reposing at The Strand Funeral Home, Athlone (N37 EXK0) on Sunday from 3 to 6 o’clock. Mass of the resurrection on Monday in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon, followed by burial in Coosan cemetery.

Mary O’Rourke’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live here.