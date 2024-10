FORMER GOVERNMENT MINISTER Mary O’Rourke has died – she was 87.

Mary, a well known commentator, had served in multiple Ministerial posts and was a stalwart of Fianna Fáil died today.

She had also served as a senator but it was for her career in the Dáil that she was best known. She was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1982.

Mary was born in Athlone, County Westmeath, in 1937 and worked as a secondary school teacher before she began her political career.

She came from a political family – her father Patrick served as a TD, while her brother Brian Lenihan served as a Minister and Tánaiste. She was the aunt of Brian Lenihan Junior and Conor Lenihan – both of whom Government Ministers.

Like many current TDs she began her career at local level – she was elected to Athlone Urban District Council in 1974 and later in Westmeath County Council.

She was widowed in January 2001, following the death of her husband, Enda. She is survived by her two sons Aengus and Feargal.

More to follow.