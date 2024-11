THE FUNERAL DETAILS for the much-loved comedian and actor Jon Kenny, known for his role in comedy duo D’Unbelievables among other roles, have been announced.

Kenny passed away on Friday at the age of 66 in University Hospital Galway.

The comedian, who was originally from Hospital in Co Limerick, had previously suffered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma but made a recovery. Speaking earlier this year on RTÉ Radio One, he said his cancer had returned in recent years.

Jon will be reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur, Bruff, Co Limerick (V35E281) on Monday, from 4pm to 7pm. His funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 12pm and can also be accessed here.

Kenny’s longtime comedy partner Pat Shortt paid tribute to him yesterday, saying that he was “devastated” at the news of his passing.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Shortt said: “We are all devastated with the news of Jon Passing and our thoughts are with Margy, Aaron, and Leah. I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him.

“Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehearsal room and playing great tunes. But sitting in the kitchen with Margy and Caroline just having the craic in Lough Gur will never be forgotten. Thanks, Jon.”

Jon Kenny appeared in episodes of Father Ted, and in such films as Mrs Brown’s Boys D’movie, Angela’s Ashes, and most recently the Banshees of Inisherin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and Tánaiste Micheál Martin also relayed their condolences to Kenny’s family.

Condolences left on the comedian’s RIP.ie page remember him as “talented”, “humorous” and “lovely”.

“What a talented man and he shared it with all of us. D’Unbelievables are an integral part of Irish culture. Jon will live on in our laughter,” one person wrote.

He is remembered by his wife Margy and his children Aran and Laya.

Includes reporting by Cormac Fitzgerald