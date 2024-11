JON KENNY, THE much-loved comedian and actor who starred in D’Unbelievables, has died.

According to Limerick Live, Kenny’s wife confirmed that he passed away at Galway Clinic yesterday evening.

Kenny, who was originally from Hospital in Co Limerick, had previously suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma but made a recovery. Speaking earlier this year on RTÉ Radio One, he said his cancer had returned in recent years.

Kenny had a long and varied career as an actor, comedian, singer and performer. He gained widespread national fame with Pat Shortt as part of the comedy duo D’Unbelievables.

The pair formed in the late 1980s, creating sketches based on common Irish characters spotted around the country. They toured extensively for years, and released numerous VHS videos of their performances, to great popularity.

Continued career

D’Unbelievables stopped touring as a result of Kenny’s health issues, but his career was far from over.

He went on to feature in numerous films and on television, and wrote and performed in a number of one-man comedy shows.

Kenny appeared in episodes of Father Ted, and in such films as Mrs Brown’s Boys D’movie, Angela’s Ashes, and most recently the Banshees of Inisherin.

However, he was best known for his stage presence and comedic acting. He played a starring role on multiple occasions in John B Keane’s classic play The Matchmaker, most recently earlier this year.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Oliver Callan at the time, Kenny opened up about his battle with cancer and his health struggles, as well as his long career in entertainment.

“I don’t know how in the name of God I’m even here. I mean, since I’ve been bluffing all my life,” he said.

‘Tis true, like. Tis hard to believe I’ve been at this craic since I was about 16, and all I’ve ever done is kind of bluff my way through it, like, one form or another.

In relation is his health, Kenny said at the time:

“My cancer came back — I had it there, it came back about three or four years ago.

“So I had some operation to remove some of my left lung and that was good, good luck to that — but didn’t the fecker come back again on my left lung again

“I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working. But just in the middle of it all, just at the crack of it, you know when you’re getting on with things and all, I had heart failure. Just throw that in the mix! Nice little cocktail of things to be getting on with.”

Kenny said it was important for him to keep performing:

“Maybe in my ignorance I just chose to put the blinkers on and keep going… what else can you do?” He said.

I’m very lucky. My heart function is back up again, so there’ll be no possibility of me keeling over at my next three outings.

Kenny also was lauded for his performance in 2014 as Bull McCabe in Keane’s other well known play, The Field. He also starred in the the dark comedy Crowman, during which he played 10 characters.

Kenny was also an accomplished singer, and had performed with Sharon Shannon. He had recently started writing poetry and had performed his poems in a number of venues.

Tributes

Tributes have been paid to Kenny, who was well-known and loved in his native Limerick. He led last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Limerick City as Grand Marshal.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said in a statement that he learned of Kenny’s death “with the utmost sadness”.

“Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word,” Harris said.

“Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D’Unbelievables.

Kenny is survived by his wife Margie and daughter and son Leah and Aaron.

With reporting from Eoghan Dalton