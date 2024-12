LARGE CROWDS ARE expected to gather today for the funeral of Marguerita Sheridan, who died following a hit-and-run in Co Limerick last week.

The 21-year-old suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a van in Rathkeale at approxiamtely 12.15pm last Saturday, December 21.

Marguerita Sheridan, from Rathkeale, had given birth to her first child, a son, last month.

42-year-old Danny O’Donoghue of Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, was charged in connection with Marguerita’s death.

He is remanded in continuing custody until January 21.

Marguerita, known as Maggie, is survived by her husband Denis, baby son Edward, parents John and Doite, sister Eileen, brothers Paddy and Freddy.

She will be laid to rest in the New Cemetery in Rathkeale this afternoon following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Cemetery in Rathkeale at 12.30pm.

Hundreds of people previously turned out in Rathkeale for a candlelit vigil for Marguerita on Christmas Eve.